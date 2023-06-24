"Time is rapidly collapsing": Prigozhin again criticized the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

16:59 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a new video distributed by his press service, said that Russian troops are retreating in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. Recording duration - 30 minutes. Almost all this time, Prigogine has been criticizing the leadership of the RF Ministry of Defense.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing through the Russian army, we are washing ourselves with blood, no one gives reserves, there is no control,” Prigozhin said.

At the same time, according to him, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the General Staff "still hope that they can win this war"

"But, since there is no control, there are no military successes, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense carefully deceives the president. We listen all day long about 60 Leopards destroyed, about 3,000 destroyed enemy soldiers," Prigogine said.

According to him, this is "complete, total nonsense."



Prigozhin said that from 2014 to 2022, the entire Donbass was plundered by different people - some of them from the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, some from the FSB. According to him, now the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public and the president and tell the story that "there was insane aggression on the part of Ukraine, and they were going to attack us together with the entire NATO bloc."

"Therefore, the so-called "special operation" was launched on February 24 for completely different reasons.. The war was required for a bunch of creatures to celebrate and promote, to show what a strong army it is.. In order for Shoigu to receive the rank of marshal, the order was already ready. And received the second medal of the hero. He really wanted to go down in history as a great Tuvan military leader, who became twice a hero and a marshal, in fact, in peacetime,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin also said that Vladimir Zelensky allegedly, when he became president, "was ready for any agreements."

"All the Kremlin had to do was get off Olympus, leave and negotiate," Prigozhin said.. - Medvedchuk was waiting for Russian troops to arrive, Zelensky to run away, everyone would lay down their arms, and he would become the president of this Ukraine. The task was for tangible assets, which will need to be divided after they take control of it," the owner of Wagner PMC said.

"Our holy war with those who insult the Russian people has turned into racketeering, turned into rat-keeping," he added.

Commenting on the current situation at the front, Prigozhin said that Russian soldiers continue to die and get seriously injured.