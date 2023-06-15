Resuming flights with the Russian Federation: 27 EU ambassadors announced a demarche to the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia

07:48 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The ambassadors of the EU countries accredited in Georgia during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Georgia Levan Davitashvili announced a demarche to him due to the resumption of air traffic between Moscow and Tbilisi.



This is reported by Interpressnews.

"We told Davitashvili that we regret the decision of the Georgian government to resume direct flights with Russia," EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky told reporters.

Together with Gerchinsky, the ambassadors of all 27 states of the European Union met with the Georgian Deputy Prime Minister.



Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili, in turn, said that he assured European ambassadors that companies under EU sanctions would not serve flights, and all arriving Russians would be carefully checked.



At the same time, he added that Georgia has a direct border with Russia and "the context of Georgia is different from the context of the EU countries."

"EU ambassadors expressed their position on this issue. We noted that the situation in Georgia cannot be considered in the context of the situation in other countries," said Levan Davitashvili.

According to him, the meeting also considered the issue of Georgia's implementation of international sanctions against Russia.

"We reported that we fully adhere to them both at the Lars checkpoint and at the country's airports," the official said.

Davitashvili added that at the meeting he drew attention to the fact that the EU countries continue to trade with Russia.