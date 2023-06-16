10:26 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As you know, in August this year South Africa will host a summit of the heads of the BRICS countries. There is a possibility that the Russian dictator may visit him. Since African countries must comply with international law regarding the possible arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his likely arrest in South Africa, where he is due to arrive in August to attend the BRICS summit, will be legal. This was announced on Friday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, writes the German newspaper Zeit.

She stressed that international law makes it clear that war criminals responsible for waging aggressive wars must be held accountable.

"International law is clear at this time," she said.

She added that South Africa had already made clear that it was a member of the ISS.

"It makes it even clearer that this Russian war of aggression is not a purely European affair, but that it affects the whole world," Burbock said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling party is demanding the country's withdrawal from the jurisdiction of the ISS because of its "unfair" treatment of some countries.. However, he soon announced that the Republic remained a party to the court.