Potentially dangerous asteroid to fly near Earth

08:02 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine





NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) reports.



According to NASA, the diameter of the asteroid is from 370 to 830 meters. Thus, it looks like the world's largest building - the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai. The exact size is difficult to ascertain as the stone is very dull and does not reflect sunlight well.



"Any space object larger than 160 meters and approaching closer than 7.5 million km to Earth is considered potentially hazardous," the report says.

On May 8, NASA reported that asteroid 2023 HT4, 76 meters long, will fly by near Earth on May 12.