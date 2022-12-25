WHO renames monkeypox

The World Health Organization has decided to rename monkeypox to mpox (short for the English name for the disease monkey pox) due to a complaint that the infectious disease's current name is "racist" and "stigmatized".
It is reported by Sky News.
The WHO noted that both names will be used to refer to the disease during the year.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus.. The disease got its name because in 1958 it was first discovered in laboratory monkeys.. In 1970, doctors recorded the first human case of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
