WHO renames monkeypox

16:37 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The World Health Organization has decided to rename monkeypox to mpox (short for the English name for the disease monkey pox) due to a complaint that the infectious disease's current name is "racist" and "stigmatized".



It is reported by Sky News.

The name 'mpox' was suggested by the men's health organization REZO, whose director said that moving away from the ape image has helped people take the health emergency seriously .

The WHO noted that both names will be used to refer to the disease during the year.

"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year until the term 'smallpox' is phased out," the global agency said in a statement.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus.. The disease got its name because in 1958 it was first discovered in laboratory monkeys.. In 1970, doctors recorded the first human case of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.