The CSTO military bloc does not provide security, but creates problems, recognized in Armenia

17:58 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

All attempts by the Kremlin to keep under its influence the countries of the former CIS are inexorably going to defeat. Even created as a certain analogue of NATO, the military-political international organization CSTO is unable to unite the former friendly countries. Today, this organization includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. But some of these countries are already thinking about leaving it.

As Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan stated, the country's presence in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is actually headed by Russia, creates "certain problems" for the Armenian state. In this regard, it is important for Yerevan to cooperate with Western partners on security issues.. This was reported by the Public Television of Armenia.

He noted that since 2020 "it is difficult to find at least some example" of assistance to Armenia from the CSTO.

"During the three large-scale attacks by Azerbaijan, the CSTO did not provide any assistance to Armenia, and when Armenia, continuing the search, eventually found alternatives, for example, the deployment of an EU monitoring mission, only then did the CSTO begin to provide its assistance," the Armenian official noted.

He recalled that Armenia was "attacked three times."

"After all, the so-called military bloc is offering a fact-finding mission to Armenia. This, at least, is not serious," the official emphasizes.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, there is a payment for Russian weapons for delays in their deliveries.

"We see the reality that exists - this is the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's ability to serve its own war, and the fact that its capabilities are not so great to export weapons, and we have chosen the path of finding other resources. There are many countries with which we are intensively negotiating the purchase of weapons," Grigoryan said.

As already mentioned, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with the Czech TV channel CNN Prima News, said that his country is not an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine.

Recall, on May 25, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the countries.