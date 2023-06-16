The CSTO military bloc does not provide security, but creates problems, recognized in Armenia

All attempts by the Kremlin to keep under its influence the countries of the former CIS are inexorably going to defeat. Even created as a certain analogue of NATO, the military-political international organization CSTO is unable to unite the former friendly countries. Today, this organization includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. But some of these countries are already thinking about leaving it.
As Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan stated, the country's presence in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is actually headed by Russia, creates "certain problems" for the Armenian state. In this regard, it is important for Yerevan to cooperate with Western partners on security issues.. This was reported by the Public Television of Armenia.
He noted that since 2020 "it is difficult to find at least some example" of assistance to Armenia from the CSTO.
He recalled that Armenia was "attacked three times."
According to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, there is a payment for Russian weapons for delays in their deliveries.
As already mentioned, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with the Czech TV channel CNN Prima News, said that his country is not an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine.
Recall, on May 25, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the countries.
