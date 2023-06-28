Berezovsky's estate to be put up for sale in France

09:54 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A century-old castle in France, formerly owned by Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, will be put on the market after years of litigation. It can bring in more than $100 million.

It is reported by Bloomberg.



The Chateau de la Garoupe on Cap d'Antibes is being sold by a French confiscated goods agency known as Agrasc. The "lot" exhibition is scheduled for mid-autumn 2023.



An estate located in one of the country's most exclusive playgrounds for the rich and famous. It belonged to Russian billionaire Boris Berezovsky, an ardent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He died in the UK 10 years ago.



The main mansion has an area of about 1300 sq. m with drawing rooms, a music and billiard room, a winter garden and six guest rooms. The landscape area extends over 10 hectares and includes 5 outbuildings or living quarters.



The mansion was confiscated by French authorities in 2015 as part of a separate money laundering lawsuit. Now Russian ownership of luxury assets is under scrutiny around the world after the decision of the Russian authorities to invade Ukraine.



The estate was built in 1907 by the British negotiator Charles MacLaren, who had the title of Baron Aberconway. Subsequently, he was not bought out by a Russian billionaire.



In 2011, during a French court case, this property was valued at 93.6 million euros.. On Monday, the Nice-Matin published a figure of almost 120 million euros.