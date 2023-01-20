Protests in France over raising the retirement age

08:31 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In France, protests were held against the pension reform, which provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

It is reported by the Associated Press.



According to the French Interior Ministry, 1.12 million people took to the streets of the country, including 80,000 in Paris. Employees of the educational, transport and energy sectors, university students and high school students took part in the actions.



Protests have been organized by eight of the nation's leading unions, arguing that pension reform is fraught with entitlement, and are calling for a tax on the rich or more employer contributions to the payroll. The Ministry of National Education said that between 34 and 42% of teachers were on strike.



Most trains in France have been cancelled, including some international flights, according to SNCF.. Also canceled about 20% of flights from Paris Orly airport.



What is known about pension reform

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born presented a pension reform project that would increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and increase the length of service to 43 years.



According to the new changes, in order to receive a pension, employees must have at least 43 years of service.. The retirement age will remain unchanged at 67 for women who have interrupted their careers to raise children or those who have studied long hours and started working late.



In 2020, President Emmanuel Macron set out to introduce a sweeping pension reform in France, unifying a complex system of 42 different regimes, moving to a pension points system, and measures that would encourage the French to work until at least 64 years of age and beyond.



The preparation of the reform was accompanied by protest demonstrations and strikes (including a record strike of transport workers), the subsequent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the president to abandon plans for a radical overhaul of the pension system.