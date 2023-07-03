France hands down first sentences for rioters

11:13 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In France, the first sentences were handed down to participants in a series of riots that swept the country after the tragic case when a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old driver.



This information is reported by France Bleu.



A court in the city of Grenoble handed down sentences to the first three rioters, which range from 3 to 6 months in prison.



Another 12 people were sentenced to terms of up to 4 months under house arrest.



A total of 30 people appeared before the court. Almost all of them were detained for acts of looting committed on the night from Friday to Saturday.



They are charged with theft of clothes, shoes, perfumes and electronics.



French police detained at least 719 people during the fifth night of riots that have spread across the country since the funeral of 17-year-old Nael.