Japan approves expansion of sanctions against Russia

12:15 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Japan has added to the list of sanctions against individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation, as well as export restrictions due to the "current international situation around Ukraine."



This was announced on January 27 by the government of the country.



It is noted that Tokyo will take action to freeze the assets of 22 individuals and three entities. Separate sanctions will affect 14 individuals who are involved in the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of the situation in eastern Ukraine.



Among them are children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev, Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Andrey Belousov, relatives of the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, generals of the Russian army, gauleiters appointed to positions in the occupied territories.



In addition, Tokyo imposes a ban on the export of general-purpose goods and goods related to the strengthening of military potential in relation to 49 Russian companies.



In particular, the Irkut Corporation, the Avangard Moscow Machine-Building Plant, Kamaz PJSC, the Tula Arms Plant, design bureaus and scientific and technical centers fell under the sanctions.



The restrictions come into effect on February 3.



The export ban to the Russian Federation includes nuclear installations, equipment for the exploration of oil, natural gas and the processing of radioactive materials, vaccines and medical products, explosives and equipment for their detection, bearings, portable generators, robots, laser welding machines, large drilling rigs, substances used as raw materials for military chemicals.