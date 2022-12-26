Hungarian authorities blocked the allocation of 18 billion euros to Ukraine

The Hungarian government officially prevented the allocation of 18 billion euros of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.
This is reported by the media on Tuesday, December 6.
In particular, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga spoke out against the adoption by the European Council of amendments on the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.
This is reported by the media on Tuesday, December 6.
In particular, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga spoke out against the adoption by the European Council of amendments on the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.
It was about amending the multi-year financial legislation, which should be adopted unanimously by all EU countries.
At the same time, EU ministers voted by qualified majority in favor of Macro-Financial Assistance Plus (MFA+) and an amendment to the financial regulations.
At the same time, EU ministers voted by qualified majority in favor of Macro-Financial Assistance Plus (MFA+) and an amendment to the financial regulations.
As you know, on November 9, the European Commission proposed to allocate 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023.. Funds should be provided in the form of highly concessional loans with maturities of up to 35 years.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments