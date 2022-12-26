Hungarian authorities blocked the allocation of 18 billion euros to Ukraine

14:22 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Hungarian government officially prevented the allocation of 18 billion euros of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.



This is reported by the media on Tuesday, December 6.



In particular, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga spoke out against the adoption by the European Council of amendments on the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.

"Hungary is against an amendment to the financial legislation," he said today in Brussels as part of the open part of the meeting of the Council for Economic and Financial Affairs.

It was about amending the multi-year financial legislation, which should be adopted unanimously by all EU countries.



At the same time, EU ministers voted by qualified majority in favor of Macro-Financial Assistance Plus (MFA+) and an amendment to the financial regulations.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to accept the package as a whole. However, this will not dampen our ambitions to start distributing our aid to Ukraine from the beginning of January.. I ask the Economics and Finance Committee to find an alternative solution. This means that we must find a solution that all states will support. We will find a solution to support Ukraine," said Czech Finance Minister Zbigniew Staniura, who chaired the meeting.

As you know, on November 9, the European Commission proposed to allocate 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023.. Funds should be provided in the form of highly concessional loans with maturities of up to 35 years.