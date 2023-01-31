The authorities of Hungary and Austria refuse to provide military assistance to Ukraine

15:03 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Austria and Hungary Claudia Tanner and Christoph Salay-Bobrovnitsky noted the position of their countries regarding the war, in particular, the countries adhere to the policy of refusing military assistance to Ukraine.



This was reported in oe24.at after their meeting in Budapest.

"The position of Austria and Hungary regarding the war in Ukraine is clear, since both countries do not send weapons to the conflict zone," they said at a joint press conference.

Austria and Hungary refuse to help Ukraine survive, allegedly "to prevent further escalation", but remain "on the side of peace" (as Salai-Bobrovnitsky emphasized) - and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees.



Cooperation between official Vienna and Budapest is important because "we live in a time of danger," added the Hungarian defense minister.



In the past, Hungary has said it is under increased pressure over refugees fleeing the war from Ukraine, while critics point out that few refugees choose to stay in the country.