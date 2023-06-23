Turkish authorities allowed Baykar to expand the production of drones in Ukraine

15:20 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine





Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said this, Turkish newspaper Akit writes. Baykar has received licenses from the Turkish authorities for the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı in Ukraine.

"We have obtained the relevant licensing permits from Turkey for the full production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine," he said.

The plant is expected to open in 2025. The total volume of planned investments in the enterprise is 95.5 million. dollars.

"The bulk of the preparatory work is already underway, and it is expected that the plant will be electrified in July," Bayraktar said.

Baykar founded Avia Venture LLC in 2019 with the aim of building two factories in Ukraine. Baykar's Avia Ventures LLC is expected to build a plant where Bayraktar TB2 and AKINCI UCAV will be produced.

Recall, on July 19, 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmihal announced that Ukraine was preparing an agreement with Turkey, which would allow the construction of the Bayraktar drone plant.



In August, it became known that the Turkish company Baykar Makina, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, including the striker Bayraktar TB2, had already registered in Ukraine and acquired a site for the construction of a plant.



In October, it became known that Baykar plans to complete the construction of a plant in Ukraine in two years.