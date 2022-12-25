The authorities of North Macedonia denied citizenship to the former people's deputy Onishchenko

17:05 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Former MP Oleksandr Onishchenko, who is also under US sanctions and appears in a corruption investigation in Ukraine, has been denied citizenship.



The government of North Macedonia has decided to withdraw the decision to grant citizenship to the former MP Alexander Onishchenko, who is under US sanctions and appears in a corruption investigation in Ukraine.



It is reported by Balkan Insight (BIRN).

The government of North Macedonia reversed its previous decision to grant citizenship to Oleksandr Onishchenko after BIRN reported that a Ukrainian fugitive, who is also on the US blacklist, was issued a passport under unclear circumstances.

As reported, the decision to grant citizenship to Onishchenko was made at the end of May 2022 at a meeting of the government of North Macedonia.. It was adopted without discussion and in the absence of the ex-deputy himself.



The minutes of the government meeting, which was published later, indicated that Onishchenko's citizenship was granted taking into account the "positive opinion of the Agency for Youth and Sports" of North Macedonia.



Recall that Oleksandr Onishchenko is a former deputy from the "Party of Regions" of Viktor Yanukovych. In 2016, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced to him a suspicion of causing damage to the state-owned enterprise Ukrgasdobycha for more than 1.6 billion hryvnias due to the sale of gas at low prices.



In the same year, the Verkhovna Rada lifted immunity from Onishchenko, and the court later arrested his property, but the deputy managed to go abroad. At first, he was in Germany, where he was awaiting extradition to Ukraine in custody. But the German court refused to extradite, citing the fact that in this case "the minimum standards of international law regarding prison conditions will not be observed."



In January 2021, the United States placed Alexander Onishchenko on the sanctions list for his participation in the "Russian network of interference in the US presidential election." In October of the same year, it became known that Onishchenko received Russian citizenship.