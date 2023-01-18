Mexican authorities decided to deport Russians who arrived without a return ticket

13:55 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Citizens of the Russian Federation who arrived in Mexico without a return ticket began to be deported. Mexican border guards began to check the documents of Russians more strictly when entering the country, according to Russian media.



In social networks, the Russians began to complain that they were not allowed to leave the airport of arrival in Mexico, these cases are confirmed by both the embassy and tour operators.



It is reported that the entry ban applies to those tourists who do not have a return ticket. The reasons are that cases have recently become more frequent when Russians come to Mexico only to cross the border with the United States and illegally stay in America.. If there is no return ticket, foreigners are sent to the isolation ward. Then they will be deported at the expense of the airline.



According to representatives of tour operators, those who travel individually receive refusals of entry.