Lithuanian authorities to impose a moratorium on Russian culture

15:12 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuanian Minister of Culture Simonas Kairis said that the Russian Federation deliberately uses culture as a weapon, so he wants to introduce a mental quarantine on the works of Russian performers. He stated this during the TV forum discussion program.



The guests of the studio noted the words of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko, who said in an interview with The Guardian the same words as Kairis.



According to him, Russia emphasizes that its culture is irreplaceable and sublime, and in this way it implants and spreads the ideology of the greatness of its people.



At the same time, Kairis emphasized that it was not the destruction of books or musical records, but rather a deliberate pause in relation to Russian culture.