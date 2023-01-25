Italian authorities approve arms supplies to Ukraine

08:38 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, on Tuesday, January 24, approved a government decree on the supply of military assistance to Ukraine until the end of 2023.



Rai reports.



This decision was supported by 215 Italian deputies, 46 voted against. Since last month the document was approved in the Senate, now it has finally passed the vote in the Italian Parliament.



According to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Italy and the international community are supporting Ukraine not to continue the war started by Russia, but to end it.

"This decision is not only made by this government or this country, this decision comes from the international community that has come together to answer the cry for help from a nation that has been invaded by another nation," he said.

Earlier it became known that the Italian government will accept the sixth package of military assistance to Ukraine.



It is noted that the new package will include Aspide guided missiles.. Presumably, we are talking about the supply of four complete systems, each of which will be equipped with 18 missiles with a range of 20 km.