Estonian authorities have banned drivers from bringing Russian fuel into the country

The Estonian government has banned drivers from importing gasoline from Russia in cans into the country.
This was reported by the press service of the Estonian government.
Piret Tinkus, Head of the Service for Prohibitions and Restrictions, representing the field of public protection at the customs department of the Tax and Customs Board, noted that it is forbidden to buy, import and transfer oil products from Russia from February 6. Fuel is also included in the list of prohibited goods.
Based on legal acts, a resident of the EU can buy fuel from Russia if it is necessary to complete the trip and return to the EU territory.
That is, the passenger has the right to bring into the European Union fuel that is in the standard fuel tank of the vehicle and is intended for use in it.
She stressed that the ban on the import of goods in canisters during entry from Russia is the same in all the Baltic States and Finland.
