Estonian authorities have banned drivers from bringing Russian fuel into the country

12:38 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian government has banned drivers from importing gasoline from Russia in cans into the country.



This was reported by the press service of the Estonian government.

"The transitional period of sanctions imposed by the European Union on oil products from the Russian Federation ends on February 5, and their purchase and import into the European Union will be prohibited from Monday," the report says.

Piret Tinkus, Head of the Service for Prohibitions and Restrictions, representing the field of public protection at the customs department of the Tax and Customs Board, noted that it is forbidden to buy, import and transfer oil products from Russia from February 6. Fuel is also included in the list of prohibited goods.

“Today, about 80% of passenger cars have a 10-liter canister of fuel when they first cross the Estonian border, in addition to the standard filled fuel tank in the car,” she said.

Based on legal acts, a resident of the EU can buy fuel from Russia if it is necessary to complete the trip and return to the EU territory.



That is, the passenger has the right to bring into the European Union fuel that is in the standard fuel tank of the vehicle and is intended for use in it.

"It is forbidden to import into the European Union fuel in a canister that was bought in Russia, since such import does not correspond to the main purpose, that is, to complete the trip," Tinkus said.

She stressed that the ban on the import of goods in canisters during entry from Russia is the same in all the Baltic States and Finland.