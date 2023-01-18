Hungary is again trying to get Russian oligarchs out of sanctions

10:07 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Budapest once again demanded to exclude 9 people, including Russian oligarchs, from the EU sanctions list.

It is reported by Radio Liberty.

Hungary demands to exclude Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov from the list of oligarchs close to Putin. Hungary already tried to get the trio out of sanctions in September, but backed down after political pressure.



Now Hungary is also seeking to expel Usmanov's sister Gulbahor Ismailova, Aven's business partner Mikhail Fridman, Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, his son Nikita Mazepin, and Russian oligarchs Grigory Berezkin and Vyacheslav Kantor.



EU Official Journal calls Usmanov a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is called one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as an intermediary in resolving the president's business issues.

Aven is one of about 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.. It does not operate independently of the president.



Rashnikov was added to the list in March and Brussels named him a leading Russian oligarch who is the owner and chairman of the board of directors of the company Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK). MMK is one of the largest taxpayers in Russia.



Mazepin , who is the owner and CEO of the mineral fertilizer company Uralchem, is according to the EU a member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle and one of the leading businessmen working in sectors of the economy that provide a significant source of revenue for the Russian government.



His racing son Nikita Mazepin was a member of the Haas Formula 1 Team prior to EU sanctions in March and was included in the list due to his close relationship with his father.



Kantor , who was sanctioned in April, heads Acron Group, one of Russia's largest fertilizer producers.. According to Brussels, Kantor has repeatedly openly declared his support and friendship with President Putin and maintains good relations with the Kremlin.



Berezkin in the official journal of the EU, he was mentioned as a leading Russian businessman and is considered a henchman of President Vladimir Putin.