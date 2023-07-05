Hungary will continue to block EU financial assistance for Ukraine because of the OTP bank

09:01 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Hungary announced its intention to continue blocking EU funds for military assistance to Ukraine if Kyiv does not remove the Hungarian bank OTP from the list of international sponsors of the conflict.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó expressed this position during a briefing.

"We clearly declare: until the OTP is removed from the list, Hungary will not support funding within the EU aimed at supplying weapons to Ukraine," Szijjártó said.



He stressed that this applies not only to the already blocked amount of 500 million euros, but also to any future offers of assistance to Ukraine.



The Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Kyiv's arguments in favor of including the bank on the list are "ridiculous" and that the financial institution itself controls that its presence in the Russian banking sector does not exceed 0.1%.