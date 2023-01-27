Hungary does not support any EU sanctions against Russian nuclear power - Orban

14:29 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia related to nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio, Reuters quoted him as saying.

"We will not allow the implementation of the plan to include nuclear energy in sanctions. This is out of the question," Orban said.

Hungary, which is a member of the European Union, has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying they failed to significantly weaken Russia.. The Hungarian authorities argue that the restrictions imposed on Russia by European countries, on the contrary, risk destroying the EU economy.



January 18, 2023 Ukraine called on 27 EU member states to include the Russian state company Rosatom in the sanctions list. But Hungary, which cooperates with Russia in the field of nuclear energy, blocked this proposal.



Cooperation between Budapest and Moscow in nuclear energy

In 2014, Rosatom and Hungary signed an agreement to build two new nuclear reactors in the country. It is seeking to increase the capacity of the existing nuclear power plant in Hungary's Paks, which currently generates about half of Hungary's electricity.



Under the agreement, both new reactors will be ready for operation in 2030. Now the Hungarian nuclear power plant Paks has four small Soviet VVER 440 reactors with a total capacity of about 2000 megawatts, which began operating in the 1980s.. Nuclear fuel for NPP reactors is supplied from Russia.







