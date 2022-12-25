UK imposes sanctions on Iran and Russia

15:09 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The British government imposed sanctions against officials from Iran and Russia. This is reported by the website of the British government.

One of the names on the sanctions list is Major General Robert Baranov, whom Bellingcat's investigation identified as the commander of the unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley condemned Russia's use of Iranian drones to strike Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

According to him, attacks by Russian troops on cities and harmless civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered.
The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is making nefarious agreements with Putin in a desperate bid to survive.. Putin wants to break the spirit of Ukraine, but he will not succeed