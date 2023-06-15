UK imposes sanctions against 86 people and companies from Russia

10:13 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK has imposed sanctions against 86 organizations and individuals associated with various sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy, metallurgy, the defense industry, transport and the financial sector.

Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank were also subject to restrictions, according to a statement from the British government published on the website.



Sanctions were also imposed on the President and CEO of the Kalashnikov Concern, Alan Lushnikov, and its CEO, Vladimir Lepin.. Among the individuals who fell under the restrictions are also the founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Copper Company Igor Altushkin, the Russian-appointed occupation head of the Zaporozhye NPP Oleg Romanenko, as well as 13 members of the board of directors of Gazpromneft and 5 members of the board of directors of Transneft.



The list also includes the Metallurgical Investment Bank, Dom rf, nine Rostatom-affiliated companies producing modern materials and technologies, including lasers, as well as one of the largest Russian transport companies FESCO and the financial and industrial group AFK Sistema and Severstal. .



