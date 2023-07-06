UK lifts sanctions on ex-deputy chairman of Russian Sberbank

20:31 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The former first deputy chairman of the board of the Russian Sberbank, Lev Khasis, was excluded from the UK sanctions list. What is the reason for this decision, the British authorities do not specify.



This is stated in a document released by the British Office for the implementation of financial sanctions (OFSI).

"Lev Aronovich Khasis has been removed from the consolidated list, he is no longer subject to sanctions that provide for the seizure of assets and a ban on the provision of trust services," the document says.

The Office for the implementation of financial sanctions in the UK notes that Lev Khasis worked as the first deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank and was added to the sanctions list on March 24, 2022.



The restrictions were introduced in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.. At the same time, along with Khasis, the head of Sberbank German Gref, the first deputy chairman of the board of the bank Alexander Vedyakhin and the founder of Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov were included in the UK sanctions list.



Sberbank of Russia was sanctioned by the UK government in early March 2022.



According to the portal "War & Sanctions", as of the end of June last year, Lev Khasis was a co-owner of two apartments in the United States.