UK sends a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – media

06:32 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was reported on January 14 by The Independent.

It is noted that four Challenger 2 tanks will be "immediately sent" to Eastern Europe, later London will transfer eight more units of this equipment.

According to reports, the British prime minister will inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the decision to supply heavy equipment today.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that the UK must fulfill its obligations to Ukraine, and this includes providing what is necessary for self-defense and rebalancing the battlefield," a government source said.

Earlier it was reported that five countries are ready to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine.