Leading experts in the field of artificial intelligence compared AI with nuclear war

08:29 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by Reuters. Leading experts and leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, joined experts and professors to raise the issue of "AI extinction risk" and called on policymakers to equate artificial intelligence with the risks associated with pandemics and nuclear war.It is reported by Reuters.

“Reducing the risk of AI extinction must become a global priority, along with other societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” reads a joint letter signed by more than 350 experts, published by the nonprofit Center for AI Security (CAIS).

In addition to Sam Altman, among the signatories are executives from DeepMind and Anthropic, as well as executives from Microsoft and Google.. Also among them were Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, two of the three so-called "AI godparents" who received the 2018 Turing Award for their work in deep learning, and professors from institutions ranging from Harvard to China's Tsinghua University.



It is noted that the submission of the letter coincided with a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council in Sweden, where politicians are expected to discuss the regulation of artificial intelligence.