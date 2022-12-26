Near Cyprus, a new gas field was found at the Zeus-1 well

14:53 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Italian energy company Eni announced the discovery of a new gas field off the coast of Cyprus in the Zeus-1 well, drilled on block 6, 162 km from the coastline at a depth of 2300 meters.



This was reported on the company's website on Wednesday, December 21.



It is indicated that this block is managed by Eni Cyprus, which owns a 50% share, with TotalEnergies as a partner.

"Zeus 1 is the third consecutive discovery in block 6. Previously, there were Kronos-1 and Calypso-1, which confirms the promising prospects for the area and its development," the company said in a statement.

According to preliminary estimates, gas reserves in this reserve range from 57 to 85 billion cubic meters.



Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. The company operates blocks 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9 and has interests in blocks 7 and 11, which are managed by TotalEnergies.