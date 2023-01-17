Rocket engine found off Romanian coast

A rocket engine was found on a Romanian beach in Constanta. It is reported by NewsMaker.
It is reported that a rocket fragment was found in the area of Gura Portica beach. The find will be transferred to the Ministry of Defense of the country.
Experts have determined that the object is not dangerous, but what kind of missile it was is not specified.
