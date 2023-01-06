Vaccine nationalism: China refused to accept COVID vaccines from the US

10:34 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As China battles the rapidly spreading wave of Covid-19, Beijing has rejected repeated US offers to share advanced vaccines.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing its sources.



According to the agency, the United States offered to organize the supply of the vaccine through intermediaries, given the "political sensitivity" of the issue.. The dialogue continues, but Chinese officials say they have the situation under control and do not need help.

A representative of the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that the vaccines developed in China are highly effective, and their production not only provides for the country's domestic needs, but also creates opportunities for export. The United States believes that Beijing's refusal is due to fear of demonstrating China's inability to fight the epidemic on its own:

“Even in the midst of a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing continues to display vaccine nationalism — a decision that will undoubtedly lead to unnecessary deaths,” said Jude Blanchett, chair of the Department of Sinology at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In December, under pressure from protesters, China, which had a zero-tolerance policy for covid for three years, lifted all epidemiological restrictions.. Quite expectedly, the number of new cases shot up, although exactly how many people are sick is not known for certain. What a new wave of the epidemic could turn into and why the uncontrolled spread of the virus in China could again become a threat to the whole world, explained biologist and science journalist Irina Yakutenko.