17:21 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Having gained access to the Wagnerleaks leak from the internal archives of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s structures, the Dossier Center, together with the publications Le Monde, Capa Presse and Die Welt, also brought new evidence of the crimes of Wagner PMC militants in the Central African Republic (CAR).

In the course of studying the archives, it was possible to establish the involvement of Wagner PMC militants in the five-year-old murder of three Russian journalists: Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguev, as well as in looting, drunkenness and kidnappings in the Central African Republic.

On July 30, 2018, Russian journalists were killed in the Central African Republic, who came there to film an investigation film about the activities of Wagner PMC. As the publications have established, the main witness in the case of the murder of Russian journalists, their driver Bienvenyu Duvokama, disappeared without a trace.. According to Dossier sources, he was abducted during a trip to Cameroon and taken to the Central African Republic by people who worked in the interests of Prigogine. Since 2021, Duvokama has been considered missing.



Throughout the journalists' business trip, the driver kept in touch with local gendarme Emmanuel Tuagende Kotofio, who followed them. Kotofio constantly communicated with Prigozhin’s employees, and Duvokama wanted to share information about the murder of Russians with journalists.



Also, PMC mercenaries are involved in extrajudicial executions of civilians, looting, beatings of priests and shooting at UN employees. For example, in May 2021, PMC employees broke into the house of a butcher named Mamadzen in the city of Kaga-Bandoro and took him along with his acquaintance. Two days later, local residents found their bodies near the road a few kilometers from the city. Local residents claimed that at the time of the assassination, there was a certain mercenary with the call sign “Baga” at the Wagner base. A man with such a call sign was indeed among the fighters - Marat Shamilevich Bagauetdinov (personal number M-1587).



Also, one internal report by PMC Wagner described a case of theft at the dacha of the then Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Firmen Ngrebada:

“They took away all household appliances and part of the furniture (crumbs for chairs) from the Prime Minister’s dacha. So they took the TV, the music center was sent to Sands , a treadmill - to Lipetsk . The TV set was returned after the prime minister turned to the design bureau.”

The material also tells about the drunkenness of the Wagnerites and how they regularly lose weapons in the Central African Republic.