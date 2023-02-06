"Wagnerites" in the second circle go around the colonies to recruit prisoners

17:43 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the end of 2022, the recruiters of PMC "Wagner" began to go around the Russian colonies in a second circle, recruiting prisoners for the war in Ukraine.

Writes about it "Mediazona". At the same time, far fewer prisoners agree to go to war, the material says.



According to the convicts, now they are being recruited not as solemnly as they were the first time. The entire colony no longer lines up on the parade ground, and the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, does not arrive by helicopter.



As they said in the Bashkir correctional colony number 16 in December, the prisoners went to a meeting with a recruiter voluntarily. During this meeting, questions that were uncomfortable for the "Wagnerites" arose.

"How many percent of our people who left survived? On this he began to stutter, could not answer anything and generally ended his speech," the source said.

According to him, if for the first time more than a thousand people left the entire region, then only 340 people left for the second time.



As the newspaper writes, the prisoners stopped believing the promises of the "Wagnerites" because of the news in the media and telephone conversations with the recruits.