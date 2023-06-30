"Wagner" continues to recruit mercenaries for the war in Ukraine

07:59 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The private military company Wagner continues to recruit mercenaries across Russia for the war against Ukraine, despite a failed mutiny attempt.



It is reported by the BBC.



Journalists of the publication called dozens of numbers of recruitment centers located in Russia. They reported that they were calling at the request of their brother and were interested in the opportunity to join the war against Ukraine as part of a PMC.



All recruitment centers have confirmed that everything is working "as always". They also stressed that new members sign contracts with Wagner, and not with the Russian Ministry of Defense.



In particular, in Murmansk, a woman from the Viking sports club confirmed that she was still recruiting mercenaries.

"Yes, that's what we're hiring for.. If someone wants to come, they just need to call me and we will set up a day," she said.

Wagner's long list of contacts is based primarily on fight clubs, including martial arts schools and boxing clubs. Several people who answered the phone stressed that the new members were signing contracts with a group of mercenaries and not with the Russian Defense Ministry.