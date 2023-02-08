Tremors again registered in the southern part of Turkey

12:41 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

An earthquake was recorded in Turkey, the strongest was a magnitude of 4.9.



This is evidenced by the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.



In the last 6 hours alone, about eight new earthquakes have been registered in the central and southern parts of Turkey. Fortunately, today's earthquakes are not as strong as on Monday. The magnitude of the strongest of them is 4.9.