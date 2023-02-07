Landslide in southern Peru, there are casualties

Due to heavy rains in the south of Peru came down a landslide. This was reported by the National Center for Emergency Situations of the country, reports Al Jazeera.



Authorities have reported at least two missing, with some media reporting as many as 36 casualties.



The mountain town of Sekocha in Camana Province, which was hit by the disaster, is located on the banks of the Okonya River and is among the areas where high water levels are observed due to heavy rain. On the morning of Monday, February 6, Okonya was flowing at a speed of 585.6 cubic meters per second.



The Peruvian government has warned that the overflowing river could hit neighboring communities.



Humanitarian aid and sandbags were sent to the affected region.