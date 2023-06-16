In South Africa, they are ready to arrest Putin in case of arrival

12:20 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The South African leadership announced that participants in two meetings of officials from the BRICS countries will be granted diplomatic immunity (which means protection from arrest or prosecution). This is a common practice for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa.



Immediately after this statement, the South African Foreign Ministry clarified that the diplomatic immunity granted to participants in the BRICS meeting and summit does not apply to orders from international courts.

"This is a standard grant of immunity that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa, regardless of the level of participation.. Immunities are granted to the conference, not to specific individuals. These immunities do not cancel any warrant that can be issued by any international court against any participant in the conference," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

One of the potential participants of the BRICS summit in South Africa is Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.. According to the decree of foreign judges, the Russian leader should be arrested if he ends up on the territory of one of the countries participating in the Rome Statute of the ICC.