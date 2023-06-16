In South Africa, they are ready to arrest Putin in case of arrival

The South African leadership announced that participants in two meetings of officials from the BRICS countries will be granted diplomatic immunity (which means protection from arrest or prosecution). This is a common practice for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa.
Immediately after this statement, the South African Foreign Ministry clarified that the diplomatic immunity granted to participants in the BRICS meeting and summit does not apply to orders from international courts.
Immediately after this statement, the South African Foreign Ministry clarified that the diplomatic immunity granted to participants in the BRICS meeting and summit does not apply to orders from international courts.
One of the potential participants of the BRICS summit in South Africa is Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.. According to the decree of foreign judges, the Russian leader should be arrested if he ends up on the territory of one of the countries participating in the Rome Statute of the ICC.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments