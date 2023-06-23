Japanese schools plan to allow limited use of AI

Japan plans to allow limited use of artificial intelligence in schools from next school year, Kyodo reports, citing the interim guidance from the country's Ministry of Education on the limited use of ChatGPT.
The Ministry of Education has been discussing relevant recommendations with experts since May. They plan to publish in the near future until the end of June.
Japanese schools may be allowed limited use of generative AI in education, for example to help generate more ideas for class discussions or to increase the practice of speaking in English.
At the same time, it is considered inappropriate for students to use AI to write poems or works. Creative work written by generative AI can be considered cheating if students pass it off as their own.. It is also unacceptable to use AI in exams.
According to the Ministry of Education of Japan, it is important to educate students in the ability to use generative AI thoughtfully. This is to prevent its potential negative impact on children's critical thinking skills and creativity. In addition, we are talking about preventing the leakage of personal data and copyright infringement.. So teachers should teach students not to provide personal or sensitive information to generative AI programs, the agency said.
It is also planned to allow the use of AI to reduce the burden on teachers during routine tasks. In particular, we are talking about creating draft programs for sports days, writing exam questions or writing a message to parents. At the same time, teachers will have to edit and check the content of the written.
