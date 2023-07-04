Japan completes construction of the country's tallest skyscraper

12:21 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Tokyo has successfully completed the construction of the tallest skyscraper in Japan, Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, with a height of 330 meters, Kyodo News reports.



The new building has 69 floors, including five underground levels, and offers residences with exclusive services, including SPA, provided by hotel operator Aman Resorts.



In addition, the skyscraper is planned to house the British School and a medical facility run by Keio University, as well as company offices, retail stores and restaurants.



Until that moment, the tallest building in Japan was the Abeno Harukas skyscraper, 300 meters high, located in Osaka.