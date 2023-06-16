Japan wants to revise the ban on tattoos in the army

The Japan Defense Forces are revisiting a ban on tattooing among military personnel as they try to boost conscription among a rapidly declining population.
It is reported by the BBC.
It is reported by the BBC.
According to the publication, officials also argue that the ban prevents conscription.. Specifically, they say the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), the country's armed forces, are 10% short of their own troops and fell short of their recruiting goal last April.
Kazuhito Machida, head of the personnel bureau of the Ministry of Defense, also noted that the ban needs to be reviewed, taking into account the declining birth rate in Japan.
It is not yet clear when a final decision on this issue will be made, the newspaper notes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments