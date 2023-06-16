Japan wants to revise the ban on tattoos in the army

18:51 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Japan Defense Forces are revisiting a ban on tattooing among military personnel as they try to boost conscription among a rapidly declining population.



It is reported by the BBC.

"Tattoos have long been taboo in the country, where they are associated with mafia-based criminal gangs known as the Yakuza, who adorn themselves with intricate designs on their skin.. But now officials say young Japanese are getting tattoos for fashion reasons, not to identify with the yakuza.

According to the publication, officials also argue that the ban prevents conscription.. Specifically, they say the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), the country's armed forces, are 10% short of their own troops and fell short of their recruiting goal last April.

"Rejecting candidates just because they have a tattoo poses a problem in terms of strengthening the workforce," Masahisa Sato, an MP from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, recently said.

Kazuhito Machida, head of the personnel bureau of the Ministry of Defense, also noted that the ban needs to be reviewed, taking into account the declining birth rate in Japan.



It is not yet clear when a final decision on this issue will be made, the newspaper notes.