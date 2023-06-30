City delivery using unmanned vehicles launched in Vilnius

17:57 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Vilnius, three unmanned vehicles began to run, delivering various goods and food to customers. Thus, the capital of Lithuania became the first city in Europe to use unmanned vehicles in real traffic conditions.



It is reported by LRT.



These cars were considered safe, as one of them has been working in the Balsiai district in Vilnius since autumn last year, where its ability to safely participate in traffic was tested. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, these cars meet all safety standards.



Unmanned urban food delivery vehicles have been launched by the IKI supermarket chain. They will accept applications, form food packages and send cars to the specified addresses.. It is noted that one car can simultaneously take up to seven orders, which

stored in separate lockable compartments.

Mart Mathiesen, head of the sales project at the Estonian company Clevon that developed the vehicles, explained that the vehicles will be able to travel at speeds of up to 50 km/h on city streets, but to ensure maximum safety, their speed in Vilnius will be temporarily reduced to 25 km/h.. year.



Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukevičiūtė says the use of autonomous technology is a demonstration of the country's leadership in Europe.



She also hopes that the launch of unmanned vehicles on the streets of Vilnius will lay the foundation for further development of technology and innovation.