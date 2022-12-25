Russian spy arrested in Vienna

16:07 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A Greek citizen of Russian origin was detained in Vienna, suspected of many years of espionage in favor of Russian military intelligence.



The 39-year-old suspect is the son of a former officer of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who during his service worked as a diplomat in Germany and Austria.



According to the newspaper, the man maintained contacts with diplomats and intelligence officials of various countries and was in Moscow shortly before and after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.. He is charged with disclosing state secrets, the publication points out.



A search in the apartment of the suspect in the Donaustadt district of Vienna was carried out in March by employees of two units of the elite special forces Cobra due to the special danger of this person, the Kurier newspaper writes.. During the operation, eavesdropping devices, a signal detector, protective clothing, mobile phones, laptops and tablets were seized, on which about 10 million different files were found and studied in total.



Suspect faces up to five years in prison



As Kurier notes with reference to the investigation data, from 2018 to the beginning of 2022, the alleged Russian agent made a total of 65 trips to Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Georgia and other countries.. He received small social benefits in Austria, while purchasing several properties in Vienna, as well as in Russia and Greece.



The alleged spy provided the Russian Federation with data on the mood in Austria, as well as information on foreign policy, the situation in society and the security of this country.



The suspect is currently at large. If convicted, he faces six months to five years in prison. The Austrian investigation is being conducted on behalf of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office by the State Security and Intelligence Directorate (DSN).