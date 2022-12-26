Company of Russian oligarchs to be sold in UK

18:50 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK has ordered Russian investment firm LetterOne to sell regional broadband provider Upp Corporation.



London explains the reason for this decision by the fact that its current leadership poses a threat to national security. The company is currently owned by Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven..



It is reported by Reuters on Tuesday, December 20.





The law allows the government to scrutinize and potentially block acquisitions and investments in sensitive sectors.



The national security risk comes from "ownership of Upp," said British Business Secretary Grant Shapps.



LetterOne said it was disappointed with the British government's decision to sell 100% of Upp's shares within a specified period and in accordance with a set process.



Note that the British government this year used a national security and investment law that went into effect in January to oblige Chinese tech firm Nexperia to sell at least 86% of Britain's largest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab.



LetterOne noted that it received government approval for Upp in 2021, when its investment was welcomed.



As you know, the UK, along with the EU and the US, also imposes sanctions against Russian citizens, banks and strategic enterprises after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



