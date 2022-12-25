UK medical staff on strike

07:32 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Tens of thousands of nurses in the UK have gone on strike for two days - the largest in the history of the British National Health Service. On Thursday, December 15, reports The Guardian.



The medical staff is demanding a change in the wage system.



On the first day of the strike, Thursday, they did not work from 08.00 to 20.00, due to which most doctor's appointments and elective surgeries were cancelled.

"Urgent medical assistance is provided in full," the statement said..

The second day of the strike is scheduled for next Tuesday, 20 December.



It is known that on the same day protests in Britain were planned by railway workers, who also plan to strike on Friday and Saturday.



In addition, later ambulance drivers and border guards intend to join the strikes.



The UK authorities are considering bringing in the military to keep important public services alive.



Public dissatisfaction is associated with rising food and electricity prices in the UK and the resulting inflation.