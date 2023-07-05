There was a shooting in Washington, killing 9 people, including children

16:57 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Washington, DC, USA, during the celebration of Independence Day, a shooting occurred during which nine people, including two minors, were killed.



It is reported by the Associated Press.



At about one in the morning local time, the police received a message about a shooting on one of the streets of the American capital, said Assistant Chief of the Washington Police Department Leslie Parsons.



According to him, upon arrival at the scene, the police found several victims, including children 9 and 17 years old.



Police have not yet been able to identify the dead.



Parsons noted that the shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV driving through the neighborhood.. People were celebrating Independence Day at the time of the incident.. Police do not know how many people were in the car and who fired, so far no one has been arrested.



Some of the victims were taken to hospitals by firefighters and ambulances, others got to medical facilities on their own.