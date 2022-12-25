08:51 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

A cycling and walking route called the Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression has been created in Warsaw.



This was announced by the representative of the office of the coordinator of the Polish special services Stanislav Zharin.

"The bike lane under the Russian embassy in Warsaw reminds us of the victims of Russian aggression. Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression opened in Warsaw. Poland remembers!" Zharin said on his Twitter.

The decision to create the Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression near the Russian embassy was made in mid-October.



55 Warsaw deputies voted for the relevant resolution, two abstained.