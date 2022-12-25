Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression opened in Warsaw

A cycling and walking route called the Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression has been created in Warsaw.
This was announced by the representative of the office of the coordinator of the Polish special services Stanislav Zharin.
This was announced by the representative of the office of the coordinator of the Polish special services Stanislav Zharin.
The decision to create the Alley of Victims of Russian Aggression near the Russian embassy was made in mid-October.
55 Warsaw deputies voted for the relevant resolution, two abstained.
55 Warsaw deputies voted for the relevant resolution, two abstained.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments