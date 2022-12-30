19 children die in Uzbekistan due to cough syrup

14:31 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Indian Medicines Regulatory Authority said it had inspected a facility that made cough syrup linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan and vowed to take further action based on its findings.

It is reported by Reuters.



Lawyers for Marion Biotech, an Indian manufacturer of Dok-1 Max syrup, said the company regrets the death and has stopped production.



According to a statement from India's Ministry of Health, the drug regulator has reviewed Marion Biotech's Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh and is in regular communication with its counterpart in Uzbekistan.

"Samples of cough syrup were taken from the manufacturing facilities and sent to the regional testing laboratory," the Indian Ministry of Health said.

Authorities in Uzbekistan reported yesterday that 18 children had died after consuming an Indian pharmaceutical company's syrup to relieve symptoms of colds and flu, Radio Liberty's Uzbek service reported.. The chief physician of the Samarkand Regional Children's Multidisciplinary Medical Center, in a letter to the chairman of the regional health department, stated that a total of 21 children who took the Doc-1 Max medication “showed signs of kidney damage and kidney failure.



On Thursday, the Uzbek media, citing the regional prosecutor's office, reported the death of a one-year-old child.