Turkey arrests journalist for first time under fake law

In Turkey, a court has ordered the arrest of journalist Sinan Aigul for allegedly spreading "disinformation" - the first pre-trial detention under the new fake law.
This was announced by the lawyer of the arrested Diyar Orak, writes Reuters.
Aigul was detained after he tweeted that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by men, including police and soldiers.
The journalist later retracted the story, explaining that the local governor convinced him that it was untrue.
Aigul, who is the head of the Bitlis Provincial Journalists' Association, apologized for publishing information that was not confirmed by the authorities.
Despite this, the local court ruled to take the media worker into custody pending trial.. The judges decided that since the man has a large audience on Twitter, his actions could "lead to fear and panic among the population and disrupt the peace in the country."
In court, Aigul said that he corrected the mistake after talking with a representative of the authorities, deleted the tweet and did not intend to commit a crime.
Aigul's lawyer stated that the detention was illegal.
