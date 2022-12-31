Explosion at restaurant in Turkey kills 7

18:15 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the city of Aydin, located in western Turkey, as a result of which seven people were killed and five more were injured.



It is reported by NTV.



According to the publication, the incident occurred at a restaurant located on Cyprus Street in the Nazilli district at around 15:30.. The explosion occurred while replacing a gas pipe.

"During the replacement of the pipe in the kitchen part of the restaurant there was a strong explosion. A fire broke out after the explosion.

A large number of firefighters and 112 crews were sent to the site of the explosion.



Governor of Aydin Hussein Aksoy said that the explosion killed 7 people, another 5 people were injured, one of them in serious condition.

After the explosion, it became known that the two people inside jumped from the second floor of the restaurant to escape the fire.. At the same time, the fire that arose after the explosion was quickly extinguished.



Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag said that the General Prosecutor's Office of the city of Nazilli has launched a judicial investigation and appointed three prosecutors. He added that a person who may be involved in the explosion has already been detained.