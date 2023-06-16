Turkey holds second round of presidential elections: results of opinion polls

Today, the attention of the world community is focused on the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey. These elections have rather high stakes, because against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they decide the fate of a key NATO ally and regional mediator between Russia, the Middle East and the West.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu continue to fight for the main position in the country.

The results of the ORC poll were published the day before. According to which, by a small margin, Kemal Kilicdaroglu is in the lead, 48.1% of respondents are ready to support him.. Erdogan is gaining 46.7% of the vote. Another 5.2% of respondents have not made their choice. It is noted that in the case of distribution of undecided votes, Kilicdaroglu will be supported by 50.8%, Erdogan - 49.2%.

The survey was conducted on May 24-25. It was attended by 3950 people in 28 out of 81 provinces, the error was 2.4%.

Recall that in the first round of elections, Erdogan won 49.51% of the vote, and opposition leader Kilicdaroglu - 44.88%. The second round of presidential elections will be held today, Sunday, May 28.