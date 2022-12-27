Turkey discovers another gas field in the Black Sea

08:06 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The volume of natural gas in the new field is estimated at 58 billion cubic meters, salaries are at a depth of 3 thousand 23 meters. This was announced on Monday, December 26, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We carried out new drilling at the Sakarya gas field. Our drilling vessel Fatih discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves at a depth of 3,230 meters while drilling at Chayjum-1," Erdogan said.



According to him, thanks to the new discovery at the Chayjuma-1 field, Turkish gas reserves in the Black Sea increased by 170 billion cubic meters and reached 710 billion cubic meters.

"The natural gas equivalent that we found in the Black Sea is $1 trillion in international markets today," Erdogan said.

He added that this discovery will allow new drilling in other geological fields adjacent to the region.