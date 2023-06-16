Russian plane arrived in Tbilisi: protests erupted at the airport

14:57 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A direct flight from the Russian Federation to Tbilisi landed after a four-year hiatus, and protests erupted at the airport.



Azimuth Airlines performed the first direct flight from Moscow to Tbilisi. The Georgian edition of Formula news reported on this event.



The plane departed from Vnukovo airport and landed in the Georgian capital at 13:17 local time. This flight was the first since the lifting of restrictions on direct flights between the two countries.



In honor of this event, passengers on board the Russian aircraft of the Azimut company were treated to champagne. According to Ekho Kavkaza, a delegation of pro-Kremlin politicians and public figures arrived on the first flight from Moscow to Tbilisi.



Meanwhile, a protest is taking place at the airport from the Georgian opposition and other opponents of the resumption of direct flights to Russia. Additional law enforcement forces were sent to the airport.



Activists met the flight using protest banners and flags of Georgia, the European Union and Ukraine. More than 100 non-governmental organizations have previously accused the Georgian authorities of obstructing the status of a candidate for EU membership due to the resumption of flights with Russia.